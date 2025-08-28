Ministry Of Education Concludes 'Back To School' Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education successfully concluded the“Back to School” event for the 2025–2026 academic year, held at the Qatar National Convention Centre over two days (August 25–26).

The event witnessed the participation of more than 5,000 education leaders, teachers, students, and parents, alongside the Ministry's strategic partners from various sectors.

This year's edition featured a comprehensive program focused on professional development and knowledge exchange, organized by the Training and Development Center. The event included a series of specialized workshops and lectures delivered by leading local and international experts such as Yasser Al-Huzaimi, Thubiya Al-Khalifi, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Harmi, Dr. Abdulnasser Fakhro, and Alaa Al-Asfour, among others. The program also offered educational and recreational activities for students and families, creating an engaging atmosphere that combined learning with entertainment.

The closing ceremony celebrated the graduates of the“Successful Beginning” program, marking the conclusion of an eventful edition filled with pride and achievement. The Ministry emphasized that the“Back to School” event serves as an annual platform combining the annual educational meeting, teacher project exhibition, specialized workshops, and family-friendly activities, striking a balance between seriousness and enjoyment. It reflects the Ministry's commitment to enhancing education quality and reinforcing community partnership, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 to develop empowered learners capable of leading sustainable development.