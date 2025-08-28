403
Karim Benzema confident Al Ittihad will hit even greater heights in 2025-26 Roshn Saudi League season
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) JEDDAH, Saudi A–abia – 27 August 2–25 – Superstar striker Karim Benzema is calling on Al I“tihad to “achie”e even more” as the Roshn Saudi League (RSL) champions begin their title defence when the highly anticipated 2025-26 season gets underway this week.
Al Ittihad were the dominant domestic team last season, winning the RSL trophy by eight points to reclaim the title they last won in 2023, before claiming a historic double by defeating Al Qadsiah in the Kings Cup final with a 3-1 victory.
Benzema scored twice in that final to conclude a phenomenal second season in Saudi football. The legendary French forward scored 25 goals across both competitions, including 21 goals and a further nine assists in the RSL. In addition to the team trophies, Benzema picked up the ultimate individual accolade by being named the Saudi Pro League’s Player of the Season.
Reflecting on the success of last season, Benzema said“ ’I’m very happy finally to have won the league and the cup, which were very important. For me the most important thing is collective trophies. Then, to win an individual award, as I always s’y, it’s thanks to all my teammates at the club. So, thank you to them, and thank you to the fans as well.
“I said before: one way or another, I was going to win in Saudi Arabia. Thanks also to the people who put their trust in me. We won trophies all t’gether. I’m someo’e who doesn’t give up until I achieve my goals. It was a lot of h’rd work, so I’m super happy and I ho”e it continues.”
The former Ballon d'Or winner also reserved special pra’se for Al Ittihad’s “up’orters, adding: “We’re lucky to have the best supporters in Saudi. Wheth’r at home or away, they’re there. They sing, they push us fo’ward. We alwa‘s need w’at’s called the ‘12th man’’ the support of the fans. There’s a real connection with the supporters, and we thank them for the trophies by ’iving everything on the pitch. It’s really important for us to have fans like ours, ”nd I hope we can continue this way.”
Benzema and his Al Ittihad tea“mates are ”aturally taking p’enty of “confidence” from last season’s success into the new campaign. However, the club captain is aware that winning the double again will be more challenging than ever ahead of their season-opener away to Al Okhdood on Saturday.
The RSL is the most competitive it’s ever been, with clubs across the Kingdom recruiting top talent to strengthen their squads, while Al Ittihad will also have to balance domestic duties with a return to the AFC Champions League Elite.
Asked how Al“Ittihad can reach new heights, Benzema said: “You just have to look a– what we did last year, take everything we did – –ll the moments that helped us win those trophies – and achieve even more this year. Because the opponents will be tougher. Teams have strengthened. Now, every team wants to beat Al Ittihad. We need confidence and ambition.
“We can’t ’lways predict the future. But’what I can say is that we’ll fight until the end and we’ll do everything to win more trophies, which are the most important”thing in football. And above all, to bring joy to everyone.”
Benzema, one of the greatest strikers in history and a five-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, was one of the headline names to spearhead this new era for Saudi football when he swapped the Spanish capital for Jeddah in 2023.
In the two years since, the RSL has solidified its status as the leading league in Asia and made a notable impact on the global stage when Al Hilal reached the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals this summer, which included a statement win over English Premier League giants, Manchester City.
Benzema has seen the remarkable progress first-hand and expects a bright future for football in the Kingdom: “The level of football in Saudi is rising every year. There are very good Saudi players, and I think with hard work, and with the arrival of European players and European coaches, Saudi football can rise even highe”.”
