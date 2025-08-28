Self-Guided Torpedo Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

Self-Guided Torpedo Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Self-Guided Torpedo Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Self-Guided Torpedo Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for autonomous torpedoes has seen significant growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from a value of $1.41 billion in 2024 to $1.50 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the historical period is linked to factors such as accelerated naval upgrade programs, increasing threats to maritime security, expansion of submarine fleets, rise in defense budgets in developing economies, and an increase in occurrences of underwater intrusions and threats.

In the coming years, the market for self-guided torpedoes is projected to experience solid growth, potentially reaching $1.86 billion by 2029 with a 5.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expansion during the forecast period is largely due to increasing focus on in-house defense production, rising integration of lightweight and heavyweight torpedoes for various mission roles, growing concentration on capabilities for anti-submarine warfare, escalated joint naval drills and procurement partnerships, and the growing deployment of self-driven underwater vehicles. Key trends expected during the forecast period include progression in propulsion and energy systems, technological improvements in sonar and acoustics homing, winding up of compact and lightweight warhead designs, advancements in guidance and navigation algorithms, and the maturation of technology in fiber-optic and wire-guided communication.

Download a free sample of the self-guided torpedo market report:



What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Self-Guided Torpedo Market?

The surge in naval renovation is anticipated to drive the expansion of the self-guided torpedo industry in the future. Naval renovation pertains to the enhancement of a country's naval prowess by procuring modern ships, submarines, weapons systems, technologies, and infrastructure to improve maritime security, operational ability, and strategic deterrence. Escalating geopolitical unrest is leading to this intensification of naval renovation, as countries intend to exhibit dominance over critical maritime areas, protect commerce routes, inhibit potential foes, and maintain a power equilibrium, given the escalating rivalry. Self-guided torpedoes facilitate this naval modernization by ensuring pinpoint, autonomous targeting, adjusting to subaquatic conditions, and merging with state-of-the-art combat systems for more efficient marine operations. For example, the Congressional Research Service, a US federal agency, reported in August 2024 that the Chinese navy has expanded to over 370 ships and is predicted to approach 395 by 2025. Consequently, the growth in naval modernization is fueling the self-guided torpedo market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Self-Guided Torpedo Market?

Major players in the Self-Guided Torpedo Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

. BAE Systems plc

. Thales Group

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. Leonardo S.p.A.

. Naval Group

. Saab AB

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Self-Guided Torpedo Market?

Leading businesses in the self-guided torpedo market are concentrating their efforts on pioneering new technologies, such as state-of-the-art propulsion and guidance systems, to improve precision in targeting, extend operational range, and enhance maneuvering capacity in intricate underwater terrains. Advanced propulsion and guidance systems include innovative technologies embedded in torpedoes that facilitate faster, quieter and more effective water transit along with accurate navigation and tracking of targets through use of sensors, codes, and processing of real-time data. In November 2024, for example, Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS), a defense organization based in Pakistan, launched the Eghraaq, an ultra-modern ultra-lightweight anti-submarine torpedo (ULWT). This state-of-the-art torpedo presents a sleek and compact design, rendering it ideal for launch from air platforms, diminutive naval vessels, and unmanned subaqueous vehicles (UUVs). Highlights include superior guidance systems for enhanced target detection, swift propulsion mechanism for quick engagement, and lowered acoustic signature to boost stealth. Moreover, the EGHRAAQ features diverse payload configurations, making it versatile for different mission dispositions, and includes technologies developed within the country, signifying Pakistan's intensifying focus on self-sufficiency in defense.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Self-Guided Torpedo Market Growth

The self-guided torpedo market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Heavyweight Torpedo, Lightweight Torpedo

2) By Technology: Guidance System, Propulsion System, Warhead Type

3) By Launch Platform: Surface Ships, Submarines, Aircraft, Land-Based Platforms

4) By Application: Naval Vessels, Submarines, Other Applications

5) By End User: Military, Defense Contractors

Subsegments:

1) By Heavyweight Torpedo: Electric Heavyweight Torpedo, Thermal Propulsion Heavyweight Torpedo, Wire-Guided Heavyweight Torpedo, Acoustic Homing Heavyweight Torpedo, Submarine-Launched Heavyweight Torpedo, Ship-Launched Heavyweight Torpedo

2) By Lightweight Torpedo: Aerial-Launched Lightweight Torpedo, Ship-Launched Lightweight Torpedo, Autonomous Lightweight Torpedo, Electric-Powered Lightweight Torpedo, Air-Drop Compatible Lightweight Torpedo, Sonar-Guided Lightweight Torpedo

View the full self-guided torpedo market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Self-Guided Torpedo Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Self-Guided Torpedoes, North America is identified as the predominant region in 2024. In terms of projected growth, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to surge the fastest. The study includes comprehensive coverage of diverse regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Self-Guided Torpedo Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Anti Ship Missile Defence System Global Market Report 2025

/report/anti-ship-missile-defence-system-global-market-report

Hypersonic Missiles Global Market Report 2025

/report/hypersonic-missiles-global-market-report

Anti Tank Missile System Global Market Report 2025

/report/anti-tank-missile-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.