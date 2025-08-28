Malaysia Plans KL As Regional Air Hub

Dhaka : Malaysia is accelerating its drive to turn Kuala Lumpur International Airport into a premier aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific by wooing more global carriers and enhancing connectivity.

Officials said they expect a greater number of foreign airlines to start services to Malaysia this year, after recording strong passenger growth in the first half of 2025.

In the last two years, authorities have pursued aggressive outreach through airline networking forums and direct visits to carrier headquarters.

The current approach goes further, analysing passenger behaviour, loyalty programmes, and travel patterns to tailor strategies for both airlines and travellers.

Malaysia also seeks to build a coordinated network of airports nationwide, each following its own development plan, to reinforce the country's standing as a key regional gateway.

