Met Office: 10 More Days Of Dry Spell In Kashmir

Srinagar- The dry weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir are expected to continue for the next 10 days, meteorologists said on Thursday.

Independent weather forecaster Faizan Atif Keng said that the region will remain mostly dry over the coming days.

“The water level of streams and rivers is expected to fall further, which may impact drinking water supply and hydroelectric power generation in the Union Territory,” he added.

He said,“Dry conditions are likely to dominate despite the arrival of a couple of weak Western Disturbances during this period.”

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) centre in Srinagar, light to mild days are being observed, while night temperatures have dipped below freezing in most parts of the Kashmir division.