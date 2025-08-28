BW Offshore: Dividend Information
Reference is made to the Q2 2025 Presentation released 28 August 2025.
BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q2 2025.
Cash dividend:
Cash dividend amount: USD 0.0625 per share
Declared currency: USD
Timeline:
Date of approval: 28 August 2025
Last day inclusive: 1 September 2025
Ex-date: 2 September 2025
Record date: 3 September 2025
Dividend payment date and delivery of Dividend Shares to shareholders: On or about 11 September 2025
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
...
About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
