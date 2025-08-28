Trump Boots Out Railroad Regulator Board Member As $85B Union Pacificnorfolk Southern Deal Hangs In Balance: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly fired Robert Primus, a board member of the railroad regulator that is set to rule on the $85 billion merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Primus learned about the termination via an email sent shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday from Mary Sprowls, who works in the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

“On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as a member of the Surface Transportation Board is terminated, effective immediately,” she reportedly stated. The email did not provide any reason behind the termination.

While Primus identifies as a Democrat, he was appointed by Trump himself to the Surface Transportation Board in 2020 and began serving in 2021. Last year, Biden elevated him to the position of chairman of the board, but he was removed from the position after Trump named Republican Patrick Fuchs as the new Chair.

According to the Journal report, he was the only member of the board to oppose the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, the last megamerger in the railroad sector that was approved in 2023. At the time, Primus said the deal wasn't in the public interest.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Union Pacific was in the 'bearish' territory, while traders were 'neutral' about Norfolk Southern.

The two companies agreed to merge in July to create a giant coast-to-coast railroad that can better compete with trucks. However, the sheer size of the deal and concerns among some customers invited scrutiny. Shares of Norfolk Southern closed at $272.35 on Wednesday, well below the $320-per-share offer price.

According to the report, Primus described his termination as“deeply troubling and legally invalid.” He added that he intends to continue his duties as a board member and would resort to legal options if he were prevented from fulfilling his responsibilities.

Trump has previously removed Democratic appointees from the Federal Trade Commission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, raising concerns about the independence of U.S. regulatory bodies.

Union Pacific stock has fallen nearly 4% this year, while Norfolk Southern stock has gained 14.7%.

