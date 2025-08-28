Registration Now Open for the 2025 Movement Is Life Annual Health Summit

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Movement is Life today announced that registration is open for the 2025 Movement is Life Summit, taking place Friday, November 14, 2025 at the Westin Alexandria Old Town (Alexandria, VA). This year's theme-“Combating Disparities: The Power of Movement in Community”-spotlights practical, health disparities driven solutions that help people live better, every day.“Movement is one of the most universal levers for well-being,” said Danielle Hilliker, Executive Director of Movement is Life.“The Summit convenes clinicians, researchers, community leaders, innovators, and funders to share what works, accelerate what's promising, and build partnerships that carry momentum home.”The one-day program features:Plenary conversations with national voices across clinical care, community programs, philanthropy, and innovation.Poster presentations highlighting research and community impact projects.The live finals of PowHer Pitch, elevating women-centered, early-stage solutions that make health equity more possible. Prizes of $7,500 (1st), $5,000 (2nd), and $2,500 (3rd) will be awarded.Networking and collaboration time designed to connect ideas with implementation partners.Registration is now open. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. The Poster Call deadline has been extended to September 7, 2025; accepted presenters will share on site in Alexandria.“Across communities, we see a consistent truth: when people have the knowledge, support, and environments that make health easier, quality of life improves,” Hilliker added.“This Summit is about turning that truth into action-together.”Who Should AttendClinicians and care teams advancing movement, function, and self-managementResearchers and students translating evidence into everyday practiceCommunity organizations and program leaders scaling peer support and activationEmployers, health plans, and benefits leaders integrating movement into daily lifePhilanthropy and investors supporting practical, people-first innovationEducators and public sector partners building supportive policies and placesKey Opportunities & DeadlinesRegister Now: Secure your spot for November 14 in Alexandria.Poster Presentations: Submit by September 7, 2025 to showcase research or community impact.PowHer Pitch Finals: Cheer on women founders as they present solutions that make movement more accessible. Deadline September 7thSponsor the Summit: Packages include on-site visibility and year-round storytelling to extend impact.About Movement is LifeMovement is Life (MIL) is a national nonprofit that brings together clinicians, researchers, community leaders, and innovators to advance practical solutions that help people move more, every day. Through convenings like the annual Summit, community programs such as Operation Change, a national podcast, and continuing education resources, MIL connects ideas to action so more people can experience the benefits of daily movement.

