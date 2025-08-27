Success Is Not Viral Hit-It's Ability To Endure Across Many Years: Wael Jassar

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) In an era when music races at lightning speed and the scene is crowded with new voices and experiments, Lebanese singer Wael Jassar continues to stand apart. With the depth of his voice and the refinement of his emotions, he has secured a lasting place in the hearts of Arab listeners.

In this interview, Jassar speaks candidly about his upcoming concert in France, his new album, his collaboration with Rotana, his views on duets and acting, the state of today's music scene, and the rumours that have recently surrounded him.

To begin, tell us about your forthcoming concert in France by the end of August 2025.

God willing, I will meet my audience in France on Saturday, August 30, in a grand concert where I will perform a selection of my most beloved songs-works fans have cherished for years-alongside new pieces that I will present live for the very first time. I expect the evening to be filled with romance and sincerity, and I truly hope to give my audience a night they will never forget.

And what about the new album you have started preparing?

I have recently begun working on a new album. I am still listening to different selections to choose what resonates with my feelings and artistic journey. Each track must stand out on its own. I refuse to repeat myself, because the audience always seeks growth and renewal.

We heard you recently signed a new contract with Rotana, is that true?

Yes, I have signed a one-year contract with Rotana. Together, we have a plan to release new works in the coming period, and I hope they achieve the success we aspire to. Rotana's wide reach and influence will certainly help the songs reach a broader audience.

What can you tell us about your much-anticipated song“Eshret Omr”?

“Eshret Omr” is very special to me. Its lyrics and melody have a unique flavour, and I feel it will touch people's hearts once released. We are now in the final stages of production, and it should be launched in the summer of 2025.

You have recently released several singles. How was the reception?

Thank God, the reception was wonderful. I released“100 Ihsas Gedid”, written by Hany Saro, composed by Ahmed Zaeem, and arranged by Ahmed Abdel-Salam. I also presented“Kol Wa'd”, written by Rafik Nagib, composed by Ahmed Zaeem, and arranged by Wissam Abdel-Moneim. The audience loved both songs immensely, which makes me happy and motivates me to always give my best.

Which songs remain closest to your heart throughout your career?

Every song I have performed is dear to me. Yet“Youm Zafafek” holds a very special place, as it carries deeply genuine emotions. Likewise,“Meshit Khalas” is tied to a moment of weakness I truly experienced, which is perhaps why listeners felt its sincerity. I also make sure to regularly present patriotic and spiritual songs with noble messages, because for me they are a duty and a calling-not just works of art.







How do you see the current artistic taste in the music scene?

There is good musical content being created, but there are also works that lack substance despite their popularity. I am not against modernity-on the contrary, I encourage young talents-but development should never come at the expense of genuine taste. Art is a message; if it loses that message, it loses its true value.

What advice would you offer to young singers?

Be patient and persevere. Success is not about releasing a viral hit. True success lies in enduring across many years. Reaching the top may be easy for some, but staying there requires hard work, constant evolution, and a deep emotional connection to what you deliver.

Would you consider doing another duet?

Frankly, I am not particularly inclined towards duets. I tried it once before, and it was a pleasant experience, but it is not my preferred path. I feel that my artistic presence and my message reach people more clearly when I perform alone.







And what about acting-do you see yourself trying it one day?

No, acting does not interest me. I am first and foremost a singer, and I want to stay focused on singing. Of course, music videos involve an element of acting, since a singer must live the emotions of the song. But I do not see myself in films or series. That said, I deeply respect acting and actors; it is a noble and significant art form.

How would you assess the recent summer albums by stars such as Amr Diab and Tamer Hosny?

Amr Diab's latest album was truly remarkable; he delivered a fresh, youthful spirit. I particularly loved“Baba” and“Khatfouni”. As for Tamer Hosny, he is a versatile artist-singer, actor, songwriter, and director. What is most beautiful about him is his closeness to his audience and his ability to connect with them both intelligently and spontaneously.

Recently, many rumours circulated about your health and family. How do you respond?

These rumours caused me and my family great distress. Some claimed I had undergone a heart stent operation, which is completely untrue. Thank God, I am well and have recently performed many concerts. Another rumour said my daughter, Marlene, had married Ragheb Alama's son and run away from home-also false. Marlene is still pursuing her studies, and marriage is not on the table. Ragheb and I actually laughed about it, but it is sad when an artist's personal life is exploited just to create“trending” news at the expense of family stability.

Finally, what message would you like to send to your audience?

My audience is the true secret of my success. You have supported me from the very beginning until today. I promise always to remain faithful to your trust and to offer music that is refined, worthy of you, and sincerely expressive of your emotions.