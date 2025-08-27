4 WWE Stars Who Desperately Need Wins At WWE Clash In Paris Event

Four major WWE names step into Clash in Paris with everything on the line. A loss could change their future forever, find out who they are.

Seth Rollins shocked fans at SummerSlam 2025 when he returned, cashed in Money in the Bank, and took the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk. He has already defended the gold against LA Knight, though Punk's interference helped.

Now Rollins faces Punk, Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way. Dropping the title so soon after his big return would undo the impact of his story and strip away his momentum. WWE needs him to retain at Clash in Paris to keep his top-heel run alive.

John Cena's retirement tour is rolling on, and Clash in Paris sees him step in against Logan Paul. This comes after his feud with Brock Lesnar and his major loss of the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

Cena has already taken an F-5 from The Beast, and another defeat could weaken his legendary farewell run. The Franchise Player needs this win to give fans a lasting memory and to maintain his aura heading into retirement.

LA Knight has been battling Seth Rollins and The Vision for months. He even scored a win over Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event XL before The Visionary's injury. Since then, interference has cost him clean victories, including during his recent title shot on RAW.

Heading into Clash in Paris, he gets another chance in the Fatal Four-Way. Another loss could sink his credibility as a challenger, making it vital he gets his hand raised this time.

Bronson Reed has been locked in a feud with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso since SummerSlam 2025. After losing alongside Bron Breakker to the Bloodline veterans, Reed has tried to shift momentum by mocking Reigns and dubbing himself“The Tribal Thief.”

Their one-on-one match at Clash in Paris is his biggest test yet. A second straight loss to Reigns would derail Reed's push completely, making victory crucial if he wants to establish himself as a major singles force.