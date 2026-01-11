Odisha: Statewide Singing Of 'Vande Mataram' To Be Held On National Youth Day

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (IANS) The Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department has directed that a collective rendition of“Vande Mataram” will be held in all educational institutions across the state, including schools, colleges, and universities, to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song on the occasion of National Youth Day on January 12.

All educational institutions under the state Skill Development & Technical Education Department have also been instructed to participate in the collective rendition of“Vande Mataram” and other related programmes. Along with singing“Vande Mataram”, students will also take the pledge of“Atmanirbhar Bharat Swadeshi Sankalp”.

The institutions have been asked to undertake photography and videography of the event and organise various competitions among students.

The Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department has issued letters to the School and Mass Education Department, the Skill Development & Technical Education Department, as well as the Higher Education Department.

A state-wide“Vande Mataram Training Programme” was organised earlier to facilitate the collective singing in educational institutions.

All districts of the state were divided into five zones - Jeypore Zone (Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Nuapada), Brahmapur Zone (Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, and Nayagarh), Balasore Zone (Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, and Jajpur), Sambalpur Zone (Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Bargarh, Balangir, and Subarnapur), and Bhubaneswar Zone (Khordha, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, and Angul).

Under this initiative, zonal-level“Vande Mataram” training programmes were conducted.

In addition, training programmes were also organised at the district, municipal, and block levels to ensure effective participation across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched year-long celebrations to mark 150 years of“Vande Mataram” on November 7, 2025.

The national song, composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji, is traditionally believed to have been written on Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7, 1875.