Hon. Oryem Henry Okello, Meeting With H.E. Joao Samuel Caholo, Executive Secretary Of The International Conference On The Great Lakes Region (ICGLR)

Executive Secretary of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), at the Ministry Headquarters in Kampala.



H.E. Caholo, who has been in Uganda since 15th August, paid a courtesy call to brief the Minister on ongoing ICGLR initiatives. He highlighted expert meetings on environmental governance and natural resources held in Entebbe, focusing on artisanal and small-scale mining, the Regional Certification Mechanism, and cross-border cooperation.



He further updated the Minister on the Regional Observatory Mechanism (ROM), where Uganda assumed the Chairmanship in May 2025, underscoring the need for a clear work plan to strengthen the mining sector, including projects such as Wagagai Mining Limited.



H.E. Caholo also expressed concern that the required ICGLR Summits of Heads of State and Foreign Ministers have not convened since 2021, and reminded Uganda of its contributions to the ICGLR.



The Minister welcomed the Executive Secretary, reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to the ICGLR, and pledged to follow up on Uganda's contributions while supporting artisanal miners through national associations.

