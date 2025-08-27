Firepit Health Expands Aims To Be Best Virtual Suboxone Clinic, Serving Connecticut, Maryland, And Virginia

MENAFN - GetNews)Firepit Health, a virtual-first addiction treatment provider, today announced the expansion of its services into Connecticut, Maryland, and Virginia, bringing same-day access to Suboxone treatment to thousands of individuals struggling with opioid addiction.

By positioning itself as the best virtual Suboxone clinic , Firepit Health ensures that patients can connect with a licensed clinician by secure video and begin treatment in as little as the same day or within 24 hours-a speed that few traditional clinics can match.

“Launching in Connecticut, Maryland, and Virginia allows us to deliver high-quality addiction care without the long waits or logistical hurdles that keep people from starting recovery,” said Dean Scaduto, Founder and CEO of Firepit Health.“When someone reaches out for help, every hour matters. That's why we've built our system so patients can be seen by a clinician almost immediately.”

Why Firepit Health is the Best Virtual Suboxone Clinic



Same-Day or 24-Hour Access: Most patients are able to begin care within hours of reaching out.

Expanded Service Area: Now treating patients in CT, MD, and VA, with further expansion planned nationwide.

Insurance-Friendly: Firepit Health accepts Medicaid and major commercial insurance across its regions.

Comprehensive Treatment: Alongside Suboxone prescriptions, patients receive therapy, counseling, and relapse-prevention support. Confidential and Convenient: 100% virtual appointments reduce stigma and fit into patients' daily lives.



Addressing the Urgency of the Opioid Crisis

The opioid epidemic continues to devastate communities across the East Coast. According to the CDC, more than 80,000 Americans die from opioid overdoses each year, with access to treatment often delayed. Firepit Health's expansion comes at a critical time by removing barriers to rapid treatment access.

“Suboxone saves lives-and timing is everything,” said Dr. Hamilton Gaiani, Medical Director at Firepit Health.“By providing same-day and 24-hour access to care, we're giving people a lifeline at the moment they need it most.”

About Firepit Health

Firepit Health is a virtual addiction treatment provider dedicated to helping individuals recover from opioid and alcohol use disorders through medication-assisted treatment, therapy, and ongoing support. Headquartered in New York, California, Firepit Health now serves patients in Connecticut, Maryland, and Virginia, with plans to expand nationwide. The company's mission is to reduce suffering and guide people toward lives of greater meaning and fulfillment.