Malignant Ascites Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Clover Biopharmaceuticals

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Malignant Ascites Clinical Trials"DelveInsight's,“Malignant Ascites Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Malignant Ascites pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that the Malignant Ascites pipeline involves over 5 key companies actively developing more than 5 therapies for Malignant Ascites treatment.

Malignant Ascites Overview:

Ascites is the buildup of fluid in the abdominal cavity. When caused by cancer, it is referred to as malignant ascites. This condition is most commonly associated with cancers of the colon, rectum, lungs, pancreas, liver, and the lymphatic system (lymphoma). Approximately half of malignant ascites cases are linked to peritoneal carcinomatosis, while about 13% result from widespread liver metastases that lead to portal hypertension.

Malignant ascites can develop through multiple mechanisms, including cancer-induced blockage of lymphatic drainage, direct fluid secretion by aggressive tumors, or functional cirrhosis in patients with extensive liver involvement that raises portal pressure. It typically indicates advanced disease and carries a poor prognosis, with median survival generally ranging from 1 to 4 months.

Request for a detailed insights report on Malignant Ascites pipeline insights

"Malignant Ascites Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Malignant Ascites Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Malignant Ascites Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Malignant Ascites pipeline report highlights an active landscape, with over 5 companies developing more than 5 therapies for the treatment of Malignant Ascites.

Key players in this space include Clover Biopharmaceuticals and others, actively working on new drug candidates to enhance treatment options. Notable pipeline therapies under development include SCB-313 and others.



In October 2024, the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approval of Korjuny (catumaxomab) for intraperitoneal treatment of malignant ascites in patients who are not candidates for further systemic anticancer therapy. Catumaxomab is a bispecific trifunctional antibody that targets EpCAM on tumor cells and CD3 on T cells, stimulating an immune response against EpCAM-expressing tumors.

In November 2024, Pharmanovia entered a licensing agreement with Lindis Biotech to commercialize catumaxomab across Europe, aiming to reintroduce this first-in-class therapy to the market pending regulatory approval. At the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, Yuce Bio-B presented interim results from a Phase II trial of M701, a bispecific antibody targeting EpCAM and CD3 for malignant ascites associated with advanced epithelial tumors. The study showed that intraperitoneal infusion of M701 was well-tolerated and demonstrated potential benefits in prolonging puncture-free survival and overall survival.

Malignant Ascites Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Malignant Ascites Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Malignant Ascites treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Malignant Ascites market.

Download our free sample page report on Malignant Ascites pipeline insights

Malignant Ascites Emerging Drugs

SCB-313: Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Malignant Ascites Companies

Over five leading companies are actively developing therapies for malignant ascites, with Clover Biopharmaceuticals advancing a drug candidate to the Phase I stage, the most advanced in development.

DelveInsight's report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Malignant Ascites pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Malignant Ascites Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Malignant Ascites Therapies and Key Companies: Malignant Ascites Clinical Trials and advancements

Malignant Ascites Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Malignant Ascites Assessment by Product Type

. Malignant Ascites By Stage

. Malignant Ascites Assessment by Route of Administration

. Malignant Ascites Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Malignant Ascites Sample report to know in detail about the Malignant Ascites treatment market @ Malignant Ascites Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Malignant Ascites Current Treatment Patterns

4. Malignant Ascites - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Malignant Ascites Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Malignant Ascites Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Malignant Ascites Discontinued Products

13. Malignant Ascites Product Profiles

14. Malignant Ascites Key Companies

15. Malignant Ascites Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Malignant Ascites Unmet Needs

18. Malignant Ascites Future Perspectives

19. Malignant Ascites Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Malignant Ascites Pipeline Reports Offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.