403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Condemns Israeli Gaza Bombing, Syria Incursion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Foreign Office strongly condemned on Wednesday the deadly Israeli occupation bombings on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, which killed at least 21 people, including four journalists and a rescue worker.
A Foreign Office press release described "heinous" the attack on a medical facility, as well as the continued targeting of civilians and journalists, which represents a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law, as well as freedom of the press.
"We reiterate our call on the international community to hold Israel accountable for such heinous crimes and to take concrete steps towards ending Israel's impunity," said the release.
It also condemned the Israeli occupation's incursion into Syria, a flagrant breach of international law and principles of the United Nations Charter.
The statement expressed Pakistan's full support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria, and called on the international community to prevent the Israeli occupation from undermining the peace and stability of the entire region. (end)
sbk
A Foreign Office press release described "heinous" the attack on a medical facility, as well as the continued targeting of civilians and journalists, which represents a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law, as well as freedom of the press.
"We reiterate our call on the international community to hold Israel accountable for such heinous crimes and to take concrete steps towards ending Israel's impunity," said the release.
It also condemned the Israeli occupation's incursion into Syria, a flagrant breach of international law and principles of the United Nations Charter.
The statement expressed Pakistan's full support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria, and called on the international community to prevent the Israeli occupation from undermining the peace and stability of the entire region. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment