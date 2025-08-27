Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Condemns Israeli Gaza Bombing, Syria Incursion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Foreign Office strongly condemned on Wednesday the deadly Israeli occupation bombings on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, which killed at least 21 people, including four journalists and a rescue worker.
A Foreign Office press release described "heinous" the attack on a medical facility, as well as the continued targeting of civilians and journalists, which represents a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law, as well as freedom of the press.
"We reiterate our call on the international community to hold Israel accountable for such heinous crimes and to take concrete steps towards ending Israel's impunity," said the release.
It also condemned the Israeli occupation's incursion into Syria, a flagrant breach of international law and principles of the United Nations Charter.
The statement expressed Pakistan's full support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria, and called on the international community to prevent the Israeli occupation from undermining the peace and stability of the entire region. (end)
