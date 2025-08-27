AAHA Releases Groundbreaking One Health Guidelines To Bridge Human And Veterinary Medicine

- Cheryl Roth, DVM, DABVP (Canine and Feline)

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) today announced the release of the 2025 AAHA One Health Guidelines : Navigating Cross-Disciplinary Partnerships, marking a historic milestone as the first guidelines to bring together human and veterinary medical professionals to create a comprehensive roadmap for collaboration.

These innovative guidelines address the critical need for veterinary and human medical teams to work together in a holistic, family-based approach to healthcare. For the first time, AAHA has assembled a task force of experts from veterinary medicine, public health, and human medicine to tackle communication barriers and develop strategies that benefit both patients and families by considering pets and humans as one family unit.

"The highest quality care-for individuals, families, communities, and our shared environments-depends on true interprofessional collaboration. Yet, despite this widely accepted principle, one of the most enduring gaps exists between human and veterinary medicine. The AAHA One Health Guidelines aim to bridge that divide-offering both inspiration and direction to support a more connected, effective, and comprehensive model of care," said Brian Sick, MD, MHA, FACP, FNAP, cochair of the AAHA One Health Guidelines.

The guidelines provide practical solutions for common scenarios that intersect human and animal health, including zoonotic diseases, disability accommodations, mental health issues, and family welfare concerns. Key components include:

Standardized terms and definitions to establish common language between professions

Clear criteria for determining when cases require a One Health approach

Structured protocols for reaching out to other professionals, including social workers, physicians, and medical specialists

Recommendations for case follow-up

Detailed case studies covering critical topics such as:

Tickborne diseases

ADA accommodations

Infectious diseases transmissible between people and animals

Cognitive function issues in older adult clients

Recognition of intimate partner violence and animal abuse

"I am excited to have contributed to the AAHA One Health Guidelines, which equip our veterinary healthcare teams with the essential tools and framework to collaborate with our colleagues in human healthcare," said Cheryl Roth, DVM, DABVP (Canine and Feline), co-chair of the AAHA One Health Guidelines. "By fostering connections between these two fields, we can more effectively address zoonotic diseases, share insights on preventive care for the whole family, and create comprehensive wellness plans that consider the health of both pets and their owners. This collaboration will not only enhance the care we provide to our animal patients but will also support the families that love them, promoting healthier communities overall."

The guidelines recognize that many health challenges require coordinated responses across medical disciplines. By leveraging existing resources and establishing clear communication pathways, these guidelines enable healthcare professionals to provide more comprehensive care that addresses the interconnected health needs of families and their animal companions.

The guidelines are available at aaha/onehealthpartnerships.

The 2025 AAHA One Health Guidelines: Navigating Cross-Disciplinary Partnerships are generously supported by Merck Animal Health.

