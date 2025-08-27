Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Red Crescent Stresses Unifying Efforts In Humanitarian Response

2025-08-27 10:11:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shammari
RIYADH, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Ambassador Khaled Al-Maghamis said on Wednesday that the current challenges require Arab and international humanitarian organizations to bolster cooperation.
Speaking to KUNA during the 49th session of the General Assembly of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO), hosted in Riyadh, Al-Maghamis underlined the importance of unifying efforts in humanitarian response.
He noted that the meeting agenda's covered key humanitarian issues in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and the Comoros, in addition to challenges facing societies on the fields, as well as ways to boost capacity in handling recurring emergencies.
Participants also discussed several joints initiatives and projects to strengthen national societies' ability in relief operation and rapid response, he added.
The two-day session seeks to consolidate efforts of national societies in delivering humanitarian and relief services across Arab communities. (end)
