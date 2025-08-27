Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakh Flyarystan Revises Travel Rules For Youth Heading To Sharm El-Sheikh

2025-08-27 10:08:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 27. Kazakh citizens under the age of 21 will be prohibited from traveling to Sharm El-Sheikh without their parents, Trend reports via FlyArystan.

According to information, starting from October 1, 2025, passengers under 21 years old are not allowed to travel to Sharm El-Sheikh without being accompanied by parents or close relatives.

FlyArystan airline noted that under the new rules, the following documents are required:

A notarized power of attorney is required if the trip is made with a grandfather, grandmother, brother, or sister over 21 years old; the power of attorney in Russian is accepted.

A passport and birth certificate must be carried.

For FlyArystan charter flight passengers who purchase travel as part of a tourist package (including hotel accommodation), no additional requirements or changes are introduced. All trips will be carried out as usual, without the need to provide a visa.

