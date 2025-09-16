World Luxury Day: A New Important Date For The Luxury Industry

Founded by the, World Luxury Day is the first global celebration devoted to the countless individuals who shape the industry, including artisans, jewelers, hoteliers, designers, innovators, and business leaders.

Across countries and sectors, millions of people work in luxury. The industry brings together an extraordinary diversity of professions. From sewists, hoteliers, and watchmakers to superyacht engineers, sales professionals, designers, and creative directors - the list goes on. Collectively, they form a global community of talent and dedication, whose work sustains the industry's excellence, innovation, and heritage.

“I've been in the luxury business for over 17 years. During this time, I've met many fascinating people who are deeply passionate about their profession and truly love luxury. However, I noticed that unlike pilots, retail workers, lawyers, economists, doctors, and many others, they didn't have their own professional holiday,” says Alexander Chetchikov, president of WLCC.“This seemed unfair to me, so I thought: why not initiate a single day for the entire industry that would unite everyone and be celebrated by people worldwide?”

The creation of World Luxury Day underscores the value of recognizing the people behind the allure, those whose skill and dedication sustain an industry that spans continents. Beyond celebration, the day aims to spark conversations on ethical luxury, sustainability, excellence, innovations, and the cherishing of craft. It is positioned not only as a tribute but as a catalyst for dialogue and progress across the global luxury sector.

The chosen date marks the founding of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce. From now on, October 8 will serve as a unifying day for all who contribute to luxury, across fashion, hospitality, jewelry, real estate, yachting, haute cuisine, design, and beyond.

World Luxury Day will be more than a symbolic occasion. WLCC envisions it as a global stage for celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and ethical progress.

Organizing special fashion shows and exclusive collaborations.



Hotels and resorts offering signature experiences.



Chefs presenting curated menus and immersive culinary events.



Exhibitions, online seminars, and media partnerships to spark dialogue around sustainability and heritage.

“Luxury is not just what you see in a boutique window,” adds Chetchikov.“It's about excellence, inspiration, and creating something meaningful, whether that's an object, service, or experience. It's a catalyst for dreams and achievements.”

The inaugural year will focus on building awareness through curated events on digital platforms. In the future, WLCC aims for World Luxury Day to become as anticipated as fashion weeks and industry award ceremonies.

October 8 will now stand as a global tradition, celebrating the watchmakers, designers, architects, chefs, hoteliers, jewelers, and visionaries whose work defines luxury for generations to come.

The World Luxury Chamber of Commerce (WLCC) is a global network dedicated to uniting leading luxury brands, fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable business growth. By bringing together industry leaders, artisans, and visionaries, WLCC champions excellence, responsible practices, and cultural preservation – building the future of the global luxury landscape.