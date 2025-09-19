CBI To Submit Yet Another Status Report On RG Kar Rape & Murder Case Next Month

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) The CBI will submit yet another status report next month on the progress of its investigation into the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August last year.

Sources said that this would be the seventh status report to be filed by the central agency to the trial court in the matter.

Incidentally, the trial court at Sealdah in Kolkata, where the CBI will submit its seventh status report on November 14, is the same court that last year sentenced the sole convict in the case, Sanjay Roy, to life imprisonment.

The sources said that in the report, the investigating officials of the central agency are expected to give details about the "suspicious" role of certain cops of Kolkata Police in the initial investigation of the case.

In fact, the counsels of the victim's parents have again and again raised questions on the role of these officials of Kolkata Police while the latter were carrying out the initial investigation.

Recently, the victim's parents have even accused the CBI of allegedly conducting a lackadaisical probe into the issue of the larger conspiracy behind the crime of rape and murder.

In the fresh and seventh report, the CBI officials are also expected to highlight the allegations of the victim's parents that on the morning of August 9 last year when their daughter's body was recovered from the seminar room within the hospital premises, one R.G. Kar official called them up and allegedly tried to mislead them by describing the rape and murder as a case of suicide.

On September 12, CBI submitted its sixth status report in the matter to the court. On that day, the counsel of the victim's parents raised the question at the trial court whether CBI had been able to track on whose instructions such nefarious attempts to mislead the victim's parents were made.

The judge of the trial court then observed that the CBI should at least track the R.G. Kar staff who tried to "mislead" the victim's parents by describing the rape and murder as a case of suicide.

Currently, the matter is being heard at three courts, namely the Supreme Court, the Calcutta High Court, and the trial court at Sealdah in Kolkata.