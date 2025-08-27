Government Allows Female Local Council Deputies To Travel Abroad During Martial Law

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram .

The government adopted a decision concerning female deputies of local councils working voluntarily: they will now be able to cross the state border without restrictions during martial law, said the Prime Minister.

According to her,“previously, even on lawful leave, they could not travel abroad-to see relatives or deliver aid to our military. This limited volunteer activities and forced some to resign their mandates.” As Svyrydenko emphasized,“the new decision removes these barriers. We want female deputies to remain active and continue developing their communities.”

She clarified that the changes apply to deputies of all levels of councils, except those who receive salaries for their work in local government bodies.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the procedure for crossing the state border. Men aged 18 to 22 will now also be able to cross the border freely during martial law. The relevant changes will take effect the day after the official publication of the resolution.

Photo: State Border Guard Service