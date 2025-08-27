Government Allows Female Local Council Deputies To Travel Abroad During Martial Law
The government adopted a decision concerning female deputies of local councils working voluntarily: they will now be able to cross the state border without restrictions during martial law, said the Prime Minister.
According to her,“previously, even on lawful leave, they could not travel abroad-to see relatives or deliver aid to our military. This limited volunteer activities and forced some to resign their mandates.” As Svyrydenko emphasized,“the new decision removes these barriers. We want female deputies to remain active and continue developing their communities.”
She clarified that the changes apply to deputies of all levels of councils, except those who receive salaries for their work in local government bodies.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the procedure for crossing the state border. Men aged 18 to 22 will now also be able to cross the border freely during martial law. The relevant changes will take effect the day after the official publication of the resolution.
Photo: State Border Guard Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment