Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Government Allows Female Local Council Deputies To Travel Abroad During Martial Law

Government Allows Female Local Council Deputies To Travel Abroad During Martial Law


2025-08-27 09:06:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram .

The government adopted a decision concerning female deputies of local councils working voluntarily: they will now be able to cross the state border without restrictions during martial law, said the Prime Minister.

According to her,“previously, even on lawful leave, they could not travel abroad-to see relatives or deliver aid to our military. This limited volunteer activities and forced some to resign their mandates.” As Svyrydenko emphasized,“the new decision removes these barriers. We want female deputies to remain active and continue developing their communities.”

She clarified that the changes apply to deputies of all levels of councils, except those who receive salaries for their work in local government bodies.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the procedure for crossing the state border. Men aged 18 to 22 will now also be able to cross the border freely during martial law. The relevant changes will take effect the day after the official publication of the resolution.

Photo: State Border Guard Service

MENAFN27082025000193011044ID1109983480

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search