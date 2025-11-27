403
US Voter Sympathy for Israel Drops to Historic Low
(MENAFN) Sympathy for Israel over Palestine among American voters has fallen to an unprecedented level, according to a recent survey conducted by Big Data Poll (BDP).
The polling organization interviewed 2,005 registered voters, finding that 29.1% reported siding with Israel, while 21.4% expressed support for the Palestinians.
Nearly 30% of respondents said they sympathize with neither side, which BDP interprets as a “clear indication of growing weariness over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
“The only notable demographic that remains majority sympathetic to Israel is Republican voters over 50 years old,” BDP Director Rich Baris stated on Sunday.
According to BDP, support for Israel surged to 54% immediately after the surprise Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in approximately 1,200 Israeli deaths and led to Israel’s bombing campaign and ground invasion of Gaza.
Since then, backing for Israel has waned as casualties in Gaza have mounted.
Local health authorities report that nearly 70,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza since October 2023.
The BDP survey suggests that roughly 40% of registered US voters consider Israel’s actions to constitute genocide, while almost 30% disagree.
A ceasefire was implemented last month, during which Hamas released the last remaining Israeli hostages captured during the 2023 attack in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
