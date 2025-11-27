China Launches“Snow Dragon” Bullet Train To Boost Winter Tourism

Dhaka: China has unveiled a high-speed train built specifically to withstand extreme winter temperatures, aiming to supercharge ski tourism in the northeast. Nicknamed the“Snow Dragon,” the CR400BF-GZ Fuxing train embarked on its first commercial journey from Changchun in November 2025, operating at full speed even in −25°C conditions.

The new line slashes travel time between Changchun and the Beidahu Ski Resort from more than three hours to under an hour, drawing millions of potential visitors from surrounding cities into easy day-trip range. The route also links other major winter destinations such as Lake Songhua and Changbaishan, creating a dense“one-hour ski corridor” serving over 30 million people.

To run at 350 km/h in temperatures that can dip below −40°C, engineers redesigned key systems: sealed and pressurized cabins to prevent frost, heated water and door systems, anti-icing mechanisms on bogies and pantographs, and specialized materials that remain flexible in deep freeze. Track infrastructure includes heated switches and extensive viaducts and tunnels-comprising 77% of the route.

Inside, the train resembles a mobile ski lodge, with oversized racks for skis and snowboards, drip trays for melting snow, wide seats, and fast connectivity throughout mountain terrain.

Officials expect the Snow Dragon to propel winter tourism beyond the 170 million trips recorded in Jilin Province during the 2024–25 season. Resorts are already expanding, with Beidahu planning dozens of new trails and multiple gondolas by 2027. International hotel brands such as Club Med and Hyatt are building new properties along the line.

China, once a minor player in winter sports tourism, now boasts over 800 ski areas and some of the world's most advanced winter infrastructure - positioning it as a rival to established ski nations like Japan and South Korea.

