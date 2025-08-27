FBS Analysis Highlights How Political Shifts Are Redefining The Next Altcoin Rally

FBS , a leading global broker, has published a new market analysis highlighting that the upcoming altseason will look very different from past cycles. Unlike the retail-driven chaos of 2021, today's crypto market is heavier, more selective, and increasingly shaped by political and institutional forces.

According to FBS analysts, liquidity is no longer flowing freely across the entire market. Instead, it is concentrating at the top - in tokens with both strong fundamentals and political leverage. By mid-2025, the top 10 altcoins already captured over 70% of the total altcoin market cap, compared to less than 50% in 2021.

The turning point, analysts note, has been U.S. policy. Since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump has pushed through the most pro-crypto agenda in U.S. history. His administration's executive order opening 401(k) retirement plans to digital assets, alongside new legislation and crypto-friendly regulators, has created a fast lane for institutional adoption.

Among the tokens positioned to benefit are:



Solana (SOL) , boosted by political ties, ETF narratives, and strong technical momentum.

Ondo (ONDO) , a leader in tokenized real-world assets with backing from Coinbase, BlackRock, and regulatory alignment.

Sui (SUI) - recently added to WLFI's strategic reserve, with backing from Trump-linked investors.

WLFI (World Liberty Financial) - a Trump-branded project preparing a publicly listed treasury vehicle, potentially opening the door to wider institutional access. Dogecoin (DOGE) , retaining cultural staying power with support from high-profile figures.

The analysis stresses that while altseason is still ahead, traders should not expect“buy anything and it goes 100x” scenarios. Instead, liquidity will be directed toward a curated shortlist of politically connected and institutionally viable tokens.

Users can read the full analysis

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute a call to trade, trading advice, or recommendation, and is intended for informational purposes only.

About FBS

For more information, users may contact

The FBS Press Office

[email protected]

Tags: Crypto , Finance , New