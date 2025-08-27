Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Japan Discuss Future-Focused Investment Projects In Strategic Meeting

Uzbekistan, Japan Discuss Future-Focused Investment Projects In Strategic Meeting


2025-08-27 06:05:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 27. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted H.E. Iwaya Takeshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, for the first strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministers, Trend reports via Uzbek FM.

During the meeting, officials discussed the implementation of major projects in the chemical industry and energy sectors, while noting that IT, transport, mining, green energy, and other areas remain attractive for future cooperation.

The sides signed a Joint Communique on Strategic Dialogue, which is expected to strengthen bilateral relations across political, economic, educational, and people-to-people channels.

MENAFN27082025000187011040ID1109982655

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search