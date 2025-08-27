Uzbekistan, Japan Discuss Future-Focused Investment Projects In Strategic Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted H.E. Iwaya Takeshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, for the first strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministers, Trend reports via Uzbek FM.

During the meeting, officials discussed the implementation of major projects in the chemical industry and energy sectors, while noting that IT, transport, mining, green energy, and other areas remain attractive for future cooperation.

The sides signed a Joint Communique on Strategic Dialogue, which is expected to strengthen bilateral relations across political, economic, educational, and people-to-people channels.