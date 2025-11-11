Was Pulwama Doctor Driving Car That Exploded In Delhi?

Blast scene outside Red Fort Metro Station

New Delhi ~ Delhi Police registered an FIR on Tuesday into the blast near the Red Fort under the UAPA and conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital, as preliminary findings suggested a link to the terror module uncovered in Faridabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting at 11 am in the wake of the blast on Monday evening that left nine people dead and 20 injured, sources said.

The meeting will be attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and DG of the NIA Sadanand Vasant Date.

DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat will attend the meeting virtually.

Police registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act under sections which deal with punishment and conspiracy of a terror attack.

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police, and the national capital has been placed on high alert, with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

PTI, quoting unnamed sources, reported that Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama resident and a doctor, was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the explosion near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Police sources said the first picture of the man driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort emerged in CCTV footage of the area. He allegedly had links to the terror module in Faridabad, where a huge cache of explosive material was seized, they said.

Preliminary findings by police suggest ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators may have been used in the blast near the Red Fort that killed at least nine people, police sources said.

A police source said initial findings suggest a possible link between the Delhi blast and the Faridabad terror module, where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized.“Final reports are awaited,” the source added.

Police said CCTV footage of the car that exploded shows a“masked man” driving the car. Multiple teams have been deployed to scan CCTV from the vicinity of the Red Fort and adjoining routes, they added.