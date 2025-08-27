403
Tourism in Russia witnesses growth from Gulf states
(MENAFN) Tourism from Gulf countries to Russia has skyrocketed as Moscow strengthens ties with the region, offering easier visa access, budget flights, and curated travel experiences, according to reports.
In an effort to boost foreign tourism amid Western sanctions, Russia has relaxed visa requirements for numerous countries. As a result, visits from Gulf nations have more than quadrupled since 2019, with Saudi visitors alone increasing sixfold over the past year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted in July.
Budget carriers have responded to the growing demand. Flynas now operates direct flights from Riyadh to Moscow, while Air Arabia and Saudia are introducing additional routes to Russian cities this autumn.
”The prices and marketing made me decide to go,” said Aqeel al-Dejani, a 27-year-old Saudi tourist who spent 10 days in Moscow and Saint Petersburg in June. “The Peterhof Palace with its huge gardens was magnificent,” he added.
Gulf travelers are increasingly looking for alternatives to traditional destinations to escape extreme summer heat at home, with Russia’s cooler climate and cultural offerings making it an attractive option.
Some tourists are even embracing the Russian winter. Hasan al-Qattan, a Saudi doctor, visited Moscow in February and welcomed the sub-zero temperatures. “We knew it would be cold but we did not expect it to be that cold,” he said.
Qattan also participated in a “war experience” military tour inspired by online promotions. “They give you a ride in a tank, do some light military drills, shoot a Kalashnikov and RPG. It was exciting and action packed,” he remarked.
According to a Russian hotel booking site, Ostrovok, reservations from Middle Eastern visitors rose 30% year-on-year during the first half of 2025. Most tourists opted for 4- or 5-star accommodations and spent around 30% more per night compared to Western European guests.
