Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar Attacked By Angry Villagers Bodyguards Among Injured (WATCH)
Bihar's Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar and Hilsa MLA Krishna Murari were attacked by villagers in Nalanda district on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the two leaders visited families affected by the deaths of nine people in the village. Villagers allege that the administration did not take timely action, which led to the loss of several lives. Two days prior, a road accident occurred where nine people traveling in an auto were killed after being hit by a truck.
Minister and MLA attacked with sticks
As soon as Minister Shravan Kumar and MLA Krishna Murari arrived in the village, they met with the affected families for about half an hour. Afterwards, as the minister and MLA were about to leave, the villagers started creating a ruckus, demanding compensation. Within moments, the villagers turned violent and attacked them with sticks.
नालंदा में ग्रामीणों ने मंत्री #श्रवण_कुमार को खदेड़ामलामा गांव गये थे #श्रवण_कुमार#SHRAVAN #NITISH #MINISTER #NITISH #BIHAR #NALANDA twitter/sRnEjJDS0i
- Vivek (@creatorvivek11) August 27, 2025
Minister and MLA ran for 1 km
The villagers chased the leaders. To save their lives, the minister and MLA had to run for about 1 kilometer. Their bodyguards and some other people were injured in the attack. The villagers say that the administration did not take any action in time. Because of this, many people lost their lives. Such incidents have happened before where compensation was promised, but many people did not receive it. There is tension in the area after the incident. Police force has been deployed on the spot. Police are investigating the matter.
बिहार: नालंदा में मंत्री श्रवण कुमार पर हमला ग्रामीणों ने दौड़ाया, 1 किमी तक पीछा कियाहमले में मंत्री के सुरक्षाकर्मी घायल।हादसा पीड़ितों से मिलने पहुंचे थे मंत्री।#Nalanda #BiharNews #BREAKING twitter/UXH4MXA0kr
- सद्भावना आवाज़ / Sadbhavna Awaj (@sadbhavna_awaj) August 27, 2025
