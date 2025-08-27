Leased Trains To Service Swiss Rail Links To Europe
-
The reason for this is the railway company's tight financial situation, a spokeswoman said in an interview with Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Wednesday.More More Swiss Politics Could a direct high-speed train link between Switzerland and London soon be a reality?
This content was published on Dec 19, 2023 The prospect of a direct rail link is picking up speed with the Swiss Federal Railways studying the options with international operators.Read more: Could a direct high-speed train link between Switzerland and London soon be a reality
