Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Leased Trains To Service Swiss Rail Links To Europe

2025-08-27 04:07:21
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Federal Railways wants to lease up to 40 high-speed trains for international connections to France, Italy and Britain. This content was published on August 27, 2025 - 08:58 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The reason for this is the railway company's tight financial situation, a spokeswoman said in an interview with Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Wednesday.

More More Swiss Politics Could a direct high-speed train link between Switzerland and London soon be a reality?

This content was published on Dec 19, 2023 The prospect of a direct rail link is picking up speed with the Swiss Federal Railways studying the options with international operators.

Read more: Could a direct high-speed train link between Switzerland and London soon be a reality

