Leased Trains To Service Swiss Rail Links To Europe

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Federal Railways wants to lease up to 40 high-speed trains for international connections to France, Italy and Britain. This content was published on August 27, 2025 - 08:58 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The reason for this is the railway company's tight financial situation, a spokeswoman said in an interview with Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Wednesday.

