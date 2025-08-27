The Salem Pain Clinic In Surrey Canada Ensures Accessible Pain Care For Every Patient According To Research Data

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

- Dr. Olumuyiwa BamgbadeSURREY, BC, CANADA, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, Canada, led by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, their belief is that every person deserves access to effective pain care, regardless of their financial situation, employment status, stage of life, or social determinants of health (SDoH). Chronic pain affects people across all walks of society, yet for many patients, especially those who are poor, underemployed, unemployed, or retired, cost can be a barrier to seeking treatment.That is why the Salem Pain Clinic only treats patients under the government's Medicare program, ensuring that those in financial hardship receive comprehensive pain management without out-of-pocket costs. Indeed, the clinic does not charge anything extra for all its patient care. This commitment reflects their core belief that quality pain care should never be a privilege but should be a right. The clinic treats many people who are unemployed or retired, as shown in their 2024 peer-reviewed research publication .The clinic focuses on breaking down barriers to pain care. Concerns about affordability often prevent many people with fixed incomes or unstable employment from seeking treatment for chronic pain. Untreated pain doesn't just diminish personal well-being; it can impact families, workplace participation, and broader community stability. By removing financial obstacles, the Salem Pain Clinic ensures that patients can focus on healing rather than worrying about costs.Under the Medicare-supported framework, the clinic offers the same high-quality, evidence-based care to these patients as they do to anyone else. Whether managing fibromyalgia, spinal pain, substance misuse recovery, or complex multimodal pain needs, treatment plans remain personalized, comprehensive, and rooted in compassion. The Salem Pain Clinic provides therapies for diverse populations of age groups, gender roles, psychosocial needs, and social determinants of health (SDoH), as highlighted in their 2025 peer-reviewed research publication .The clinic promotes equal access and comprehensive care. Patients treated through the government Medicare program receive the full spectrum of services available to all patients. The clinic's multimodal care integrates advanced interventional therapies, rehabilitation, psychological support, medication optimization, and education on lifestyle strategies. There are no hidden fees, no unexpected costs, and no compromises on care quality. For retired patients, this ensures pain doesn't rob them of their independence. For the unemployed or underemployed, it promotes functional recovery that can restore productivity and improve job prospects. For those struggling with socioeconomic disadvantages, it offers dignity, relief, and hope.The Salem Pain Clinic demonstrates a commitment to equity and community well-being. The clinic is not only a healthcare provider but also a partner in building healthier, stronger communities. By embracing Medicare-supported care, they reduce disparities in access to pain management and support public health objectives that prioritize fairness and inclusion. They also work closely with family physicians, employers, and community health agencies to ensure patients benefit from coordinated, continuous care. Through these partnerships, the clinic helps to bridge gaps between individual well-being and collective societal safety.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.

