US Democratic Party Faces Internal Rift
(MENAFN) Deep divisions within the Democratic Party came to the forefront on Tuesday, as the party was unable to move forward with competing proposals concerning its official stance on Israel and the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
The tension revealed significant ideological differences among party members, particularly between the establishment and more progressive factions.
One initial proposal, which called for the "unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid" into Gaza, an immediate "end to the war," and a renewed push for a "two-state solution," passed easily through the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) resolutions panel without resistance.
However, the momentum shifted dramatically when DNC Chair Ken Martin unexpectedly withdrew the resolution.
Martin explained that his rare decision was made in order to foster consensus within the party, especially after a separate resolution advocating for an arms embargo failed to gain traction.
“I know there are some who are interested in making changes today. As we've seen, there's divide in our party on this issue,” Martin said, emphasizing the need for unity and further dialogue.
“This is a moment that calls for shared dialogue. It calls for shared advocacy, and that's why I've decided today, at this moment, listening to testimony, and listening to people in our party to withdraw my amendment and resolution to allow us conversation on this as a party,” he added during the meeting.
In response to the disagreement, Martin announced plans to create a committee or task force that will include "stakeholders on all sides of" the matter, aiming to deliberate and find a path forward for the party’s position on the issue.
The withdrawn resolution was closely aligned with the views held by the Democratic Party's leadership and reflected its official platform.
However, a growing segment of younger and more progressive Democrats has been calling for a firmer response to Israel’s military actions.
This internal pressure reflects a noticeable shift in the party's base, which is increasingly skeptical of continued U.S. support for Israel.
