Emma Shakespeare is a PhD candidate at Griffith University, School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. Her thesis examines interactions between police officers and conspiracy theorists, including sovereign citizens, through a procedural justice framework. Her research interests include policing, conspiracy theories, sovereign citizens, anti-authority extremism and video data analysis.

