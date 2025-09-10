Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emma Shakespeare

2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, Griffith University
Emma Shakespeare is a PhD candidate at Griffith University, School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. Her thesis examines interactions between police officers and conspiracy theorists, including sovereign citizens, through a procedural justice framework. Her research interests include policing, conspiracy theories, sovereign citizens, anti-authority extremism and video data analysis.

  • –present PhD Candidate, Griffith University
  • 2022 University of New England , B.Crim (Hons 1)

