Composecure Highlights Its Arculus Onchain Tap-To-Pay Capability And Showcases Innovation At Stablecoin Conference LATAM 2025
Arculus direct onchain tap-to-pay helps ensure a seamless bridge between the crypto economy and real-world commerce, unlocking new opportunities for adoption at scale. The Arculus solution enables the ability to pay directly onchain and use digital assets seamlessly at traditional point-of-sale (POS) merchant terminals. In addition, the solution supports multifunctional capabilities on a single chip, which means this enables tap-to-pay transactions across both blockchain networks and traditional payment rails, all with the same physical card. By bridging crypto and existing payment infrastructure, Arculus creates tangible value for stakeholders within the payments chain:
- For POS Providers
Arculus offers a direct integration with existing POS systems, requiring no new hardware investment. This empowers providers to future-proof their platforms, expand their service offerings, and stay competitive by enabling crypto payments alongside traditional card payments.
For Merchants
Merchants can now accept crypto payments instantly through the same contactless infrastructure they already use. This reduces friction at checkout, opens access to a fast-growing global base of crypto users, and provides the opportunity to attract new customers who prefer digital assets. Additionally, onchain payments can lower transaction costs and settlement times compared to legacy payment networks.
For Wallet Providers and Consumers
With Arculus's wallet integration, any wallet provider can deliver a tap-to-pay experience directly to users. This allows consumers to spend their digital assets as easily as tapping a phone, all while retaining the benefits of self-custody, speed, and security inherent to blockchain transactions.
Showcasing Arculus at Stablecoin Conference LATAM
At the upcoming conference, Tom D'Eletto, Head of Arculus Products at CompoSecure, will be talking about these capabilities and share perspectives on how digital assets are becoming integral to the global financial system; and why ensuring both security and a seamless user experience is essential for their widespread adoption.
- Panel Name: Crypto Payments and Digital Asset Custody: Enhancing Security and User Experience in DeFi. Date: August 28, 2025 Time: 15:30 (3:30 PM EST)
You can find additional information here .
About CompoSecure
Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The Company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure's innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit and .
