Germany's Rhenus Joins Kyrgyzstan To Boost Transit And Logistics Capabilities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Germany-based Rhenus SE & Co. KG will assist Kyrgyzstan in exploring optimal ways to efficiently use the transit potential and logistics centers of the Kyrgyz Temir Jolu State Enterprise (Kyrgyz Railways), Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

A corresponding Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the national railway company under the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan and Rhenus SE & Co. KG. The signing took place following the fourth session of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council, attended by representatives from the countries' business communities.

During the session, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan and Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers, emphasized the country's interest in German investments, technologies, and innovations that could modernize industries, create new jobs, and boost export potential.

Special attention was given to potential cooperation in renewable energy, green technologies, transport and logistics infrastructure, and the financial sector.

Kasymaliev also highlighted environmental and climate change issues, noting the risks associated with glacier melting and stressing that these challenges require consolidated efforts and joint initiatives.