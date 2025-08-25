Trinity Capital Inc. Expands Tech Lending Vertical With Appointment Of Josh Mackey As Director
Before joining Trinity, Mr. Mackey held various credit and origination roles at leading financial institutions, including Comerica Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, TriplePoint Capital, and Liquidity Group. Throughout his career, he has partnered with high-growth startups and established tech companies, delivering tailored debt solutions to support their strategic objectives.
Mr. Mackey commented: "I'm thrilled to join such a thoughtful and experienced team with a well-capitalized platform to support companies across their entire growth journey."
About Trinity Capital Inc.
Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN ) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset-Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $4.7 billion across over 420 investments since inception in 2008 (As of June 30, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).
SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment