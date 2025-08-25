Trinity Capital Inc. Expands Tech Lending Vertical With Appointment Of Josh Mackey As Director

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "It is a pleasure to welcome Josh to the Trinity team," said Phil Gager, Senior Managing Director of Tech Lending at Trinity Capital. "We believe Josh's deep industry experience will further strengthen our Tech Lending business and help us reach the most cutting-edge companies out there."

Before joining Trinity, Mr. Mackey held various credit and origination roles at leading financial institutions, including Comerica Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, TriplePoint Capital, and Liquidity Group. Throughout his career, he has partnered with high-growth startups and established tech companies, delivering tailored debt solutions to support their strategic objectives.

Mr. Mackey commented: "I'm thrilled to join such a thoughtful and experienced team with a well-capitalized platform to support companies across their entire growth journey."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN ) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset-Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $4.7 billion across over 420 investments since inception in 2008 (As of June 30, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

