Precigen To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Fireside Chats Hosted By Cantor And H.C. Wainwright

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN ), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to improve the lives of patients, today announced that Precigen will participate in two upcoming virtual fireside chats hosted by Jennifer Kim of Cantor, and Swayampakula Ramakanth, PhD, of H.C. Wainwright to discuss the recent approval of the first and only FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.

Cantor Virtual Fireside Chat

August 27, 2025, 11 AM – 12 PM ET

Host: Jennifer Kim, Biotech Analyst, Cantor

Participants: Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO, Precigen and Phil Tennant, Chief Commercial Officer, Precigen

H.C. Wainwright Virtual Fireside Chat

September 2, 2025, 11 AM – 12 PM ET

Moderator: Swayampakula Ramakanth, PhD, Managing Director, Equity Research, H.C. Wainwright

Participants: Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO, Precigen and Phil Tennant, Chief Commercial Officer, Precigen

Participants may access the live webcasts of the virtual events through Precigen's website in the Events & Presentations section at href="" target="_blank" precigen/events-presentation .

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision®

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN ) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases with high unmet patient need. Precigen is dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs from proof-of-concept through commercialization. With a strong commitment to innovation, Precigen is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated therapies across its core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. For more information about Precigen, visit or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube .

Investor Contact:

Steven M. Harasym

Tel: +1 (202) 365-2563

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Donelle M. Gregory

[email protected]

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.

