Precigen To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Fireside Chats Hosted By Cantor And H.C. Wainwright
GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN ), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to improve the lives of patients, today announced that Precigen will participate in two upcoming virtual fireside chats hosted by Jennifer Kim of Cantor, and Swayampakula Ramakanth, PhD, of H.C. Wainwright to discuss the recent approval of the first and only FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.
Cantor Virtual Fireside Chat
August 27, 2025, 11 AM – 12 PM ET
Host: Jennifer Kim, Biotech Analyst, Cantor
Participants: Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO, Precigen and Phil Tennant, Chief Commercial Officer, Precigen
H.C. Wainwright Virtual Fireside Chat
September 2, 2025, 11 AM – 12 PM ET
Moderator: Swayampakula Ramakanth, PhD, Managing Director, Equity Research, H.C. Wainwright
Participants: Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO, Precigen and Phil Tennant, Chief Commercial Officer, Precigen
Participants may access the live webcasts of the virtual events through Precigen's website in the Events & Presentations section at href="" target="_blank" precigen/events-presentation .
Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision®
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN ) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases with high unmet patient need. Precigen is dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs from proof-of-concept through commercialization. With a strong commitment to innovation, Precigen is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated therapies across its core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. For more information about Precigen, visit or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube .
