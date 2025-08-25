Centric PLM Deploys Visionary Innovations For The Cosmetics Industry To Boost Product Development Efficiency, Compliance And Time To Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Centric PLM transformative new release streamlines workflows, boosts system performance and elevates the user experience. Built on market-driven input from leading cosmetics & personal care companies, the new innovations include a redesigned UI, intelligent supplier collaboration tools, a new compliance engine and embedded AI to accelerate decisions and reduce time to market.

"The latest update of Centric PLM is a transformative release that takes advantage of AI technologies and was designed to streamline workflows, boost system performance and elevate the user experience," says Ron Watson, EVP Product & CSO at Centric Software. "The new compliance engine simplifies global regulatory requirements. It evaluates formulations and ingredients across different countries amid ongoing changes. The enhanced supplier portal tools facilitate communication, certification and document transfer."

Centric PLM high-impact innovations for cosmetics & personal care:



Robust compliance engine – Users easily create, approve and review compliance rules for ingredients. The detailed, step-by-step checks of formulations and the flexible organization of classifiers improve accuracy and make managing compliance simpler thus reducing non-compliance and claims risks.



Centric PLM product brief - The solution brings all product requirements together in a clear and flexible way to allow teams easily collaborate, use consistent templates and track progress. The result is better communication and working as a group with fewer misunderstandings that lead to errors and delays. Everyone works toward a shared product vision from the beginning.



Automated impact analysis – When making product changes, it's important to consider the connections between ingredients, formulations, suppliers and regulations. Centric PLM identifies these dependencies and connects real-time data to make managing changes easier and more accurate. This reduces the risk of quality problems and regulatory issues, allowing for faster decisions, fewer delays and improved product safety and speed to market.



Streamlined supplier collaboration – Supplier alignment is now easier and faster with a unified, real-time platform built for operational efficiency. Whether co-developing a product, getting an MSDS, product fact sheet, organic or other certification, delays are reduced and enable deeper collaboration. Targeted in-platform messaging keeps communication focused, contextual and productive.

Sustainability without the guesswork – With new ESG regulations, Centric PLM's environmental metrics and certificate management tools make staying compliant simple. Automated reports at various levels save time and ensure accuracy. The Certificate Management Module tracks renewals, expirations and links documents to each ingredient and packaging material, making compliance easier and more organized in an increasingly controlled market.

In the area of business process and user-friendliness, the following upgrades have been realized:



AI-powered workflow enhancements - integrated AI accelerates the product lifecycle by delivering tailored, embedded use cases across product concept, procurement and development. Unlike bolt-on tools, Centric Software's AI is built into the PLM workflow, enabling faster, data-driven decisions.

Revolutionary sidebar navigation - built with consumer goods in mind, the new sidebar navigation is a refined redesign that puts essential functions just a click away. The intuitive layout cuts through the clutter of complex hierarchies, making detailed product data easily and quickly accessible with significantly faster queries to boost focus, streamline work and empower teams to respond with agility to ever-changing needs.

"Centric PLM transforms the way cosmetics & personal care companies work," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "Each innovation, like our certification management tools, compliance engine and automated impact analysis, was designed with customer input. That, along with Centric specialists' industry expertise in fast-moving consumer goods, makes Centric PLM the unrivaled choice for cosmetics companies."

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for cosmetics & personal care manufacturers, brands and multi-category retailers. As experts in all fast-moving consumer goods, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, package, price, allocate, market and sell products. Centric solutions optimize the product portfolio, harmonize product offers and streamline product development by speeding time to market and innovation while enhancing quality control and ensuring regulatory compliance.



Centric PLMTM features integrated industry best practices and innovative, AI-enabled capabilities tailored specifically for cosmetics & personal care manufacturers and retailers. Seamlessly manage the overall product lifecycle, from initial concept and formula development to packaging, quality, supplier collaboration, labeling, production, SKU rationalization and beyond. Results include up to a 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

Centric Visual BoardsTM are a visually oriented product portfolio optimization tool. A singular accessible workspace pulls in real-time data and imagery from multiple business systems. It is a new, visual way of working to ensure robust, consumer-right product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

Centric Market IntelligenceTM is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric PXMTM , AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

