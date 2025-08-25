Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gabelli Funds To Host 31St Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium At The Harvard Club, New York City, Thursday, September 4, 2025


2025-08-25 08:16:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 4th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website .

Agenda

7:30 AM Welcome & Introduction 12:15 Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO)
Gabelli Funds Team
Peter Gundermann – CEO
Nancy Hedges – CFO
7:45 New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR) 12:45 Avio S.p.A. (Milan: AVIO)
Brandon Robinson – CEO
Guilio Ranzo – CEO
8:00 Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) 1:15 Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
David Rosenberg – CFO
Matthew Malone – CEO
Christopher Thome – CFO
8:30 Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) 1:45 Rheinmetall AG (XETRA: RHM)
Pat Roche – CEO
Jennifer Walter – CFO
Anika Marker – IR
Carl-Philip Schniewind – IR
9:00 HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) 2:15 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)
Victor Mendelson – CEO
Lynn Bamford – CEO
Chris Farkas – CFO
9:30 Crane Company (NYSE: CR) 2:45 Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)
Alex Alcala – COO
Jay Higgs – SVP, Aero
Jonathan Baliff – CFO
10:00 Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) 3:15 DroneShield Limited (ASX: DRO)
Dr. Kobi Kagan – COO
Oleg Vornik – CEO
10:30 StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO) 3:45 AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO)
Dan Satterfield – CEO
Alex Trapp – CSO
Mariya Pylypiv – CFO
11:00 Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) 4:15 TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT)
Gunnar Kleveland – CEO
Ehud Ben-Yair – CFO
11:30 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) 4:45 AstraNav, Inc. (Private)
Steve Oswald – CEO
Anton Toutov – CEO
12:00 PM Lunch 5:00 Apex Aerospace (Private)

Dilip Sanklecha – CEO

The Harvard Club , New York City
 Thursday, September 4, 2025 starting at 7:30 am

Registratio n link : CLICK HERE

Contact

General Inquiries

Isabella DeLuca
Client Relations
P: 914-921-5101
E : ...

Sadie Keating
Marketing Associate
P: 914-921-5107
E : ...

Research Team

Tony Bancroft
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-5083
E: ...

Michael Burgio
Research Analyst
P: 914-921-7797
E: ...

Daniel Gleim
Research Analyst
P: 914-921-7797
E: ...

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:
Tony Bancroft, Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083


