Two Chirag Hydropower Plants Contribute To Azerbaijan's Green Energy Goals

The total amount of electricity generated by the Chirag-1 and Chirag-2 small hydropower plants (SHPPs) has been announced, according to the Ministry of Energy, Azernews reports. Chirag-1 SHPP, located on the Tartar River in Kalbajar district and equipped with two hydro units of...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%