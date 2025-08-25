Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin states Russia still working with Western scientists despite sanctions

2025-08-25 08:04:25
(MENAFN) Russia continues to collaborate with Western scientists across multiple fields despite sanctions and political restrictions, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday while addressing nuclear industry workers in Sarov.

Putin emphasized that the global scientific community cannot be dismantled, noting that cooperation in science has always persisted, even during the Cold War. “Science, like sports and art, exists to unite people. It has always been this way, and it will always remain so,” he stated.

Although sweeping Western sanctions were imposed on Russia after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, cutting off many research ties—particularly in areas like climate studies—Putin stressed that numerous partnerships have endured, including in the nuclear and space sectors, both with allied countries and some aligned with Kiev.

He highlighted that while Finland was lost as a partner, Russia continues cooperation elsewhere. For instance, Rosatom remains engaged in a key nuclear project in Hungary alongside French and German companies, all NATO members. Moscow also continues to supply nuclear fuel and services abroad, while expanding into fields such as nuclear medicine.

Putin argued that many who left under political pressure will eventually return, adding that Russia does not label nations as “unfriendly,” only certain elites. He also warned that Western restrictions harm global science and education, calling on politicians to reconsider the consequences of severing ties.

Despite tensions, space exploration remains a major area of cooperation. Russia and the US recently extended their joint work on the International Space Station (ISS), with Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov meeting NASA’s Sean Duffy in Houston to discuss station operations, lunar exploration, and deep-space missions.

