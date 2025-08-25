403
Putin unveils Russia’s ‘military advantage’
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the country’s strategic edge in the Arctic, noting that its nuclear submarines can operate undetected beneath the polar ice.
Speaking to nuclear industry workers in Sarov on Friday, Putin emphasized the Arctic’s importance for both security and economic development. “Our strategic nuclear submarines dive beneath the Arctic ice, disappearing from radar. This is our military advantage,” he said.
He also underlined the growing value of Arctic research, pointing out that melting ice is opening up shipping routes that many nations want to use. “This is our competitive advantage,” Putin added.
Over the past two decades, Russia has commissioned eight Borei-class nuclear submarines, the latest being the Knyaz Pozharsky, launched in 2024, with two more currently in construction. These submarines carry Bulava ballistic missiles with a range of nearly 8,000 kilometers.
Alongside its submarine program, Russia remains the only country to operate a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, strengthening its dominance in the Arctic.
