Islamabad High Court Blocks Deportation Of 18 Afghan Refugees With Expired Por Cards

The Islamabad High Court has issued a temporary reprieve preventing the deportation of 18 Afghan refugees holding expired Proof of Registration (PoR) cards. Notices were sent to Pakistan's Interior Ministry, Immigration Department, and Federal Investigation Agency.

Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar ruled in response to petitions filed by the individuals, who are reportedly linked to the family of the late Fazlur Rahman-who had sought Pakistani citizenship in 2008 after legally fulfilling all requirements.

The court's directive prohibits deportation of these 18 individuals until further notice. This order comes amid intensifying enforcement under Pakistan's“Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan,” which targets refugees with PoR cards whose documentation expired on June 30.

The federal government has notified that deportations of PoR cardholders will begin from September 1, following a voluntary return period from August 4 to August 31.

Meanwhile, human rights agencies and the UNHCR continue to express serious concerns. They warn that coercive repatriations may violate the principle of non-refoulement and strain refugees who have lived in Pakistan for decades.

While the court's ruling provides a temporary safeguard for a small group of Afghans, it underscores the fragile legal status faced by over a million PoR cardholders at risk of expulsion. Many have longstanding ties to Pakistan, raising urgent humanitarian and policy challenges.

As implementing agencies prepare deportations, international observers urge Pakistan to adopt a more measured approach; extending documentation, permitting peaceful transitions, and preserving the dignity and stability of refugees who have sought shelter in the country for decades.

