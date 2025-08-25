Diesel Prices Q2 2025 Real-Time Price Index, Chart & Forecast
USA: US$ 3.45/GAL
China: US$ 924/MT
Brazil: US$ 1.09/Litre
India: US$ 1.03/Litre
Australia: US$ 1.05/Litre
Diesel Prices Outlook Q2 2025
Diesel prices in Q2 2025 displayed moderate fluctuations across global markets. Supply constraints, demand recovery, and policy adjustments played a key role in shaping the diesel price index, diesel price chart, and future market outlook.
Regional Prices Movement
USA: Diesel prices showed stable movement, supported by steady transport and industrial demand.
China: Prices recorded slight upward trends due to stronger consumption and production costs.
Brazil: Diesel prices remained balanced, reflecting domestic fuel policies and seasonal factors.
India: The market witnessed gradual stability, shaped by rising mobility demand and import dynamics.
Australia: Prices moved steadily with minor fluctuations, influenced by supply chain conditions and fuel demand.
Factors Affecting Diesel Prices in 2025
Demand-Side Factors:
Global transportation, industrial activities, and freight demand continue to push diesel prices today. Economic recovery trends and consumer mobility are reflected in the diesel price index and short-term price of diesel.
Supply-Side Factors:
Crude oil availability, refinery output, energy costs, and government policies remain vital in shaping diesel price history and diesel future price trends across global markets.
Global Diesel Market Analysis
The global diesel market maintained moderate stability with occasional volatility in Q2 2025. The diesel price chart shows regional variations driven by local demand, supply constraints, and international crude oil price shifts.
Key Growth Drivers
Rising demand from logistics and transport sectors continues to support diesel prices.
Refinery production levels influence diesel price history and future market supply.
Trade policies and fuel subsidies reshape the diesel price index across regions.
Volatility in crude oil markets directly affects diesel price today and future trends.
How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help
The latest IMARC Group study,“ Diesel Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Diesel price trend, offering key insights into global Diesel market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.
The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Diesel demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.
