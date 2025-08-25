Diesel Prices Q2 2025 Real-Time Price Index, Chart & Forecast



USA: US$ 3.45/GAL

China: US$ 924/MT

Brazil: US$ 1.09/Litre

India: US$ 1.03/Litre Australia: US$ 1.05/Litre

Diesel Prices Outlook Q2 2025

Diesel prices in Q2 2025 displayed moderate fluctuations across global markets. Supply constraints, demand recovery, and policy adjustments played a key role in shaping the diesel price index, diesel price chart, and future market outlook.

Regional Prices Movement



USA: Diesel prices showed stable movement, supported by steady transport and industrial demand.

China: Prices recorded slight upward trends due to stronger consumption and production costs.

Brazil: Diesel prices remained balanced, reflecting domestic fuel policies and seasonal factors.

India: The market witnessed gradual stability, shaped by rising mobility demand and import dynamics. Australia: Prices moved steadily with minor fluctuations, influenced by supply chain conditions and fuel demand.

Factors Affecting Diesel Prices in 2025

Demand-Side Factors:

Global transportation, industrial activities, and freight demand continue to push diesel prices today. Economic recovery trends and consumer mobility are reflected in the diesel price index and short-term price of diesel.

Supply-Side Factors:

Crude oil availability, refinery output, energy costs, and government policies remain vital in shaping diesel price history and diesel future price trends across global markets.

Global Diesel Market Analysis

The global diesel market maintained moderate stability with occasional volatility in Q2 2025. The diesel price chart shows regional variations driven by local demand, supply constraints, and international crude oil price shifts.

Key Growth Drivers



Rising demand from logistics and transport sectors continues to support diesel prices.

Refinery production levels influence diesel price history and future market supply.

Trade policies and fuel subsidies reshape the diesel price index across regions. Volatility in crude oil markets directly affects diesel price today and future trends.

