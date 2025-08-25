NBCC Wins Rs 3,700 Crore Rajasthan Project To Build Convention Centre And More

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) NBCC (India) Limited on Monday announced that the Rajasthan government awarded it projects worth about Rs 3,700 crore, including the design, construction, and marketing of the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre and several other large-scale urban development works.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the state-owned construction company said the projects will be developed on 95 acres of land owned by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) along Tonk Road, Jaipur.

The developments include the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, Global Capability Centre (GCC) Tower, IT Tower, luxury hotels, and new commercial as well as residential infrastructure.

“It is informed that NBCC (India) Limited have been selected as the lead agency to design, build and market the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, Global Capability Centre (GCC) Tower, IT Tower, luxury hotels, and new commercial and residential infrastructure on 95 acres of Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) land along the B2 Bypass, Tonk Road,” the firm stated in its regulatory filing.

The convention centre itself will be spread across a 25-acre land parcel with over 2 lakh square metres of built-up area.

It is planned as a world-class facility with a seating capacity of 7,000 to 7,500 people, NBCC added.

Earlier this month, the Navratna PSU reported a strong set of earnings for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26.

Its consolidated net profit rose 26.3 per cent to Rs 132 crore, compared to Rs 104.6 crore in the same period previous year.

Revenue increased 11.6 per cent to Rs 2,391 crore, while EBITDA jumped 20.3 per cent to Rs 110 crore.

The company's operating margin also improved to 4.6 per cent from 4.3 per cent previous year.

NBCC shares were trading higher by 0.77 per cent at Rs 104.39 apiece around 1.40 p.m. on Monday. In last six months, the shares were up by 32.19 per cent or Rs 25.35.

The stock has gained 12.4 per cent so far in 2025, according to official data.

NBCC has been expanding its footprint in both real estate and infrastructure segments, and the latest Rajasthan projects mark a significant addition to its portfolio.