India Biofuel Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth And Analysis Report 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The India biofuel market size reached USD 5.82 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 9.87 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.05% during 2025–2033. The market growth is driven by supportive government policies promoting ethanol blending, rising crude oil import bills, and the growing demand for sustainable energy alternatives. Utilization of agricultural residue, technological advancements in biofuel production, and fiscal incentives for bioethanol and biodiesel production are further strengthening India's biofuel landscape while aligning with energy security and sustainability goals.

Key Highlights:

. 2024 Market Size: USD 5.82 Billion

. 2033 Forecast Size: USD 9.87 Billion

. CAGR (2025–2033): 6.05%

. Strong government policies promoting ethanol blending and renewable fuels

. Rising crude oil import dependency and increasing energy security needs

. Technological advancements in ethanol and biodiesel production

. Growing adoption of biofuels in transport, industrial, and maritime sectors

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-biofuel-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Market?

AI is playing a transformative role in the India biofuel market by optimizing production processes, improving feedstock management, and enabling predictive maintenance in bio-refineries. Machine learning models analyze weather and crop data to forecast biomass availability, ensuring consistent feedstock supply. AI-driven process automation enhances yield efficiency in ethanol and biodiesel production. Moreover, AI supports lifecycle assessment and emission tracking, helping companies meet sustainability targets and government compliance. Integration of AI in logistics also ensures efficient biofuel distribution, reducing costs and strengthening India's renewable energy infrastructure.

Key Market Trends and Drivers:

. Ethanol blending program driving large-scale demand for bioethanol

. Increasing R&D investments in advanced and second-generation biofuels

. Rising adoption of biodiesel in industrial and transportation sectors

. Growing focus on agricultural residue utilization for energy generation

. Strategic government incentives and public–private partnerships in green energy

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures (Report link CTA): https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-biofuel-market

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

. Biodiesel

. Ethanol

. Others

By Feedstock:

. Coarse Grain

. Sugar Crop

. Vegetable Oil

. Others

By Region:

. North India

. South India

. East India

. West India

Latest Developments:

. November 2024: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that Mahindra, Toyota, Hyundai, and Tata will introduce 100% ethanol-powered vehicles within six months, accelerating India's adoption of cleaner fuels while supporting rural economies.

. August 2024: BPCL launched India's first biofuel blend High Flash High-Speed Diesel (HFHSD) bunker at Mumbai Port, a key step in decarbonizing the shipping industry and advancing India's sustainable maritime energy transition.