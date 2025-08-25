403
Finland Insists Russia Sanctions Must Persist Even If War Ceases
(MENAFN) Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stressed on Monday that global pressure on Russia must persist even if the conflict in Ukraine concludes. Speaking at Finland’s annual Ambassadors’ Day in Helsinki, Valtonen told the event, according to a public broadcaster, “The pressure must continue even if the war ends – a mere ceasefire or peace agreement is not sufficient grounds for lifting sanctions.”
She emphasized that any rollback of sanctions should happen “gradual and under strict conditions,” calling on the European Union to ramp up its efforts against Moscow.
Valtonen revealed that the EU is preparing its 19th round of sanctions and confirmed Finland’s push for tariffs on Russian imports. She also reiterated Finland’s commitment to ongoing military aid for Ukraine and vowed to support Kyiv’s long-term security guarantees “to the extent possible.”
Looking ahead, Valtonen stated that Ukraine will eventually join both the EU and NATO but highlighted the need for Kyiv to intensify its fight against corruption and implement governance reforms.
Supporting US President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives, she said it is crucial to halt hostilities and facilitate the return of prisoners of war and abducted children.
Addressing Moscow directly, Valtonen accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of maintaining his illegal expansionist ambitions. “He (Putin) participates in negotiations, enjoys the limelight and takes everything he can – without any genuine desire to make real concessions,” she said.
Valtonen also cautioned that Russia’s demand to link peace negotiations with Ukraine’s exclusion from NATO compromises Ukraine’s sovereignty, highlighting Moscow’s continued efforts to impose its conditions.
