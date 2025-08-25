North Nha Trang The New Core Of Vietnam's Most Livable Bay City

Nha Trang is now drawing long-term residents and investors.

NHA TRANG, KHANH HOA, VIETNAM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VnExpress , Vietnam's most-read online newspaper, has released findings from its July 2025“Most Livable Bay City” survey.Once celebrated primarily as a postcard of Vietnam's natural beauty, Nha Trang is now emerging as a premier bay city for permanent living. A recent national survey by VnExpress with over 47,000 participants revealed that 85% consider Nha Trang "the place to live” and 85% also expressed a desire to relocate to Nha Trang.This strong public endorsement reflects a clear shift in Nha Trang's profile. Once known mainly as a weekend getaway, the city is now drawing long-term residents and investors, supported by new infrastructure, a high-end urban environment, and growing economic activity.Widespread National RecognitionPhase 1 of the survey, conducted nationally by VnExpress from 7–14 July 2025 with over 47,000 participants, found that 85% consider Nha Trang the ideal place to live. Nearly 70% of respondents were aged 31–45, the country's core working-age group, underscoring the city's strong appeal among economically active citizens.The survey's second phase, launched on 16 July 2025 to August 24, 2025, drew over 300 respondents on its first day. Of these, 98% cited natural beauty and a healthy climate as Nha Trang's greatest appeal, while 82% valued the friendliness of residents and 79% pointed to affordable living costs. Looking ahead, about 80% believe the city has the infrastructure to serve as a southern economic gateway, and 75% see this as a factor driving population growth and workforce attraction.Notably, the survey also included international readers, with more than 88% expressing a desire to relocate to Nha Trang for long-term residence.These findings highlight a deep-rooted preference shaped by both lifestyle quality and long-term relocation potential. Nha Trang is attracting a steady influx of high-earning professionals and families seeking a higher quality of life.Global Acclaim Reinforces Local MomentumThe city's appeal now extends beyond Vietnam's borders. According to the Mastercard Economics Institute's Travel Trends 2025 report, Nha Trang was Vietnam's only representative in Top 15 trending summer destinations. Agoda's 2025 rankings also placed it fifth in Asia's Top Slow Travel Destinations, with visitors drawn to its relaxed local rhythm and longer stays.With strong domestic approval and growing international recognition, Nha Trang is emerging not only as Vietnam's most livable bay city, but also as a globally acknowledged destination for quality living.Economic Ascent of the Bay CityKhanh Hoa's GRDP grew over 10%/year in both 2023 and 2024, placing it among Vietnam's fastest-growing regions. In mid-2025, Nha Trang became the administrative center of newly merged mega-province of Khanh Hoa, elevating its role as the economic heart of the South Central Coast. Notably, Bac Nha Trang Ward is shaping up as the new core of urban planning and economic growth.Within the city's four-zone master plan, North Nha Trang, covering 94.23 square kilometers and home to over 97,000 residents, has been identified as a key strategic development axis. This district combines a long, unbroken coastline with the Nui Co Tien mountain range and the scenic Luong Son Pass, offering a rare and exclusive position at the intersection of natural beauty and strategic location.This growth is being supported by a rapidly expanding infrastructure. The inauguration of the Nha Trang–Cam Lam expressway in 2023 and new transport projects like Vo Nguyen Giap Boulevard have enhanced connectivity.Infrastructure gains are driving a sharp rise in real estate interest. According to the Khanh Hoa Department of Construction, property searches increased by 32% year-on-year, driven by demand for“all-in-one” complexes, high-end hotels, and cultural hubs.Flagship Projects Embody the New RealityNha Trang's shift from a tourist destination to a sought-after bay city for permanent living is reshaping its real estate landscape. Real estate agencies note particularly strong demand in downtown Nha Trang, with North Nha Trang standing out as one of the city's most sought-after areas for both residential and commercial projects. From 2023 to 2025, home prices in planned villa zones saw a consistent annual increase of 10–15%.According to Savills , destinations like Nha Trang remain popular holiday spots while also becoming emerging hubs for property investment and hospitality. Within the premier 44-hectare Libera Nha Trang urban complex in North Nha Trang, the newly launched La Tien Villa marks the latest addition to this coastal destination. Co-developed by KDI Holdings and Masterise Homes, La Tien Villa stands as the first and only compound villa project in the heart of North Nha Trang. It introduces a new lifestyle philosophy for an exclusive community through the harmony of coastal tranquility, a private marina, and comprehensive modern facilities.A Bay of the Future: Nha Trang as a symbol of new-generation urban livingThe VnExpress poll shows Nha Trang evolving from a tourist city into a lasting economic and residential hub, able to attract talent, capital, and innovation. With its unique blend of natural beauty, economic momentum, and visionary developments, The North of Nha Trang is on track to become the benchmark for modern coastal living in Vietnam.

