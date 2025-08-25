Al Shamal Eye 'Higher Ambitions' As Al Duhail, Al Ahli Struggle Early

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shamal have emerged as early frontrunners in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) after Round 2 concluded on Saturday with striker Baghdad Bounedjah declaring the team's“higher ambitions” for the season.

Following a strong campaign last year finishing sixth, just one point behind Al Rayyan and three off Al Ahli, Al Shamal, under coach David Prats, have made a perfect start.

They notched up back-to-back victories over both Al Ahli and Al Rayyan to top the standings on goal difference, ahead of Al Gharafa and Qatar SC, who have also recorded two wins from two.

In the second-round on Friday, Al Shamal defeated Al Rayyan 4-2 in a gripping clash. Al Rayyan played the second half with 10 men after Mohamed Surag's first-half red card.

“Of course, the red card affected the match, but we created chances from the start and controlled the game,” said Bounedjah, who converted a spot kick for Al Shamal's third goal against Al Rayyan in the stoppage time.

“The continuity from last season, along with impactful new players, has been key. Our ambitions are higher this season.”

Al Gharafa, under Pedro Martins, continued their momentum with a 2-1 win over Al Arabi, following an opening victory against Umm Salal.“Our ambition this season is to compete for the league title,” said Gharafa's Ayoub Al Alawi.“It's early days, but we're aiming high.”

Qatar SC, coached by Marquez Lopez, maintained their strong form, following a shock win over defending champions Al Sadd with a second-round victory against Al Sailiya.

Al Sadd rebounded from that opening defeat with a win over Al Ahli to climb to fifth, while Al Wakrah's narrow 1-0 win over Al Duhail placed them fourth. Amine Zouhzouh converted a penalty for the only goal of the match.

Last season's runners-up Al Duhail have yet to win, sitting ninth after drawing with Al Shahania in their opener. Qatari international Homam Al Amin remains hopeful.

“We'll work on correcting our mistakes and aim to get back on track. It's still early,” he said.

Al Ahli, coached by Igor Biscan, are bottom of the table after two straight defeats. Al Sailiya are also without a point, while Al Shahania hold tenth with one.

Round 3 will feature high-profile clashes, with Al Rayyan meeting Al Duhail and Al Sadd taking on Al Gharafa on Thursday.