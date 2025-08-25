Israel Weighs Moving Hamas Talks To UAE Or European Capital

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

Israel is considering relocating cease-fire and hostage exchange negotiations with Hamas to the United Arab Emirates or a European country, with a final decision on the venue expected Monday, Israel's Channel 12 reported Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to convene the expanded security cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the Gaza war and ongoing prisoner exchange talks with Hamas.

According to Channel 12, behind-the-scenes political deliberations are underway to shift the talks away from Qatar or Egypt, which previously hosted them. Among the options under review are a European capital or the UAE, where Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer recently held discussions on the matter.

Netanyahu has not yet decided whether to send the same negotiating team that took part in the recent Doha talks or to reshuffle its members. Mossad chief David Barnea, who recently met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, could also rejoin the delegation.

Israeli officials cited by Channel 12 said mediators' recent proposals are“no longer relevant,” adding,“We have moved past them and made that clear. Any future agreements with Hamas will be limited to the release of all hostages and ending the war under terms acceptable to Israel.”

They stressed that Israel's planned occupation of Gaza City would not be linked to any deal, saying:“There will be no connection. The operation will begin after evacuation measures are exhausted, and it will only accelerate the pace of negotiations.”

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir urged Netanyahu to accept the current proposal on the table, reportedly a revised plan put forward by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.“The army has created the conditions for a prisoner deal, and it is now in the hands of the prime minister,” Zamir said, warning that seizing Gaza City could place hostages' lives in greater danger.

“There is a deal on the table, and it must be accepted now,” Zamir wrote to Netanyahu.“The occupation of Gaza City poses a serious risk to the hostages' lives.”

Families of the Israeli captives welcomed Zamir's remarks, saying:“The chief of staff is expressing what the majority of the people want: a comprehensive agreement to bring back the 50 hostages and end the war. Like all of Israel, he doesn't want another press release, he wants our brothers and sisters home.”

They appealed directly to Netanyahu, declaring:“It is time to carry out the will of the people. You have no mandate for an endless war. You have no mandate to sacrifice the hostages, the soldiers, or the citizens of Israel.”

“The only path to victory and national revival,” they added,“is the return of all hostages and an end to the war. Israel stands with the hostages, the regular and reserve soldiers, the displaced, and the wounded.”