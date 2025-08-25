Valmet To Deliver An Intellitissue 1600 Machine To PT Suparma Tbk In Indonesia

Valmet Oyj's press release on August 25, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver an IntelliTissue 1600 tissue machine to PT Suparma Tbk's mill in Surabaya, Indonesia. The new installation will enable production of high-quality tissue products for the Asia Pacific market and the start-up is planned for 2026.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet and PT Suparma Tbk have a long history of partnership, including several tissue projects. The most recent delivery was an IntelliTissue machine (TM10) installed at the same mill and started up in 2022.

"It is a pleasure to expand our cooperation with Valmet through our new Tissue Machine investment. We chose Valmet as the supplier for our milestone project due to their good understanding of our specific needs, and the excellent collaboration between our teams demonstrated during the previous project. Undoubtedly, we wish to grow our partnership further in the future," says Joseph Sulaiman , Director, PT Suparma Tbk.

"We have a long and successful history of co-operation with PTSuparma Tbk. We are proud to once again have gained their trust to supply the reliable and resource efficient IntelliTissue concept and work together enhancing their continued tissue expansion. I am convinced that this will be another efficient project and smooth start-up together," says Pemo Klimczak , Vice President, SMM business unit, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line, including stock preparation equipment. The new line will feature an IntelliTissue 1600 machine equipped with an IntelliJet V headbox, Crescent Former, IntelliPress, IntelliYankee dryer, Exhaust Cap hood, and an IntelliReel section.

The scope also includes mechanical and electrical drives, Valmet DNA system with Machine Control System, Distributed Control System and Quality Control System, dust removal system, and auxiliary systems for the tissue line. The tissue line will add an additional 26,500 annual tons of tissue paper to Pt. Suparma Tbk's current production capacity.

About the customer, PT Suparma, Tbk

PT Suparma, Tbk, established in 1976 in Surabaya, Indonesia is a leading paper and tissue manufacturer dedicated to providing reliable and high-quality products. The company is focusing on continuous improvement, product innovation and environmentally friendly production. PT. Suparma, Tbk utilizes recovered fibers for most of its products. The company serves both national and international markets, meeting diverse customer needs with a wide range of paper products.

